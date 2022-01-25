6 puppies stolen from Virginia pet salon; 2 still missing

HAMPTON, Va. - Another newborn husky stolen from a Virginia pet salon with five others has become the latest to be reunited with its mother, but the dogs’ owner says two more are still missing.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Bandi Murdock, owner of the dogs and Critter Cleaners pet salon in Hampton, Virginia, says the latest puppy was returned Sunday.

That brings to four the number of puppies recovered.

Hampton police say six puppies were stolen from the pet salon early Friday, each only about two weeks old.

They announced Saturday that a homeless man has been charged with animal larceny and other offenses.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.