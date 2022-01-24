Healthcare Pros
Wildlife officials want to be able to legally possess nutria — in order to wipe them out

Virginia wildlife officials have been working since the 1960s to wipe out the giant rodent
Virginia wildlife officials have been working since the 1960s to wipe out the giant rodent(John Snell | WVUE)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Virginia wildlife officials have been working since the 1960s to wipe out a giant rodent known as a nutria, which in captivity can be a lucrative source of fur but in the wild can rapidly transform wetlands into barren mudflats by eating away at vegetation.

Blessed with a prominent set of curved front teeth and a long ratlike tail, the nutria is “either so ugly it’s cute or maybe just not so cute depending on how you look at it,” said Ryan Brown, director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

But despite nutria’s unpleasant qualities, state wildlife officials would like to be able to both possess them — and, in the language of the law, “liberate” them. Their reasons are anything but benign: If they can possess nutria, they can collect urine and fecal samples from them to create lures that can be used to trap other nutria. And if they can both possess and liberate them, they can catch the rodents, outfit them with monitoring equipment and release them back into the wild to ferret out other individuals via telemetry.

“Where you find one nutria, sometimes you find others,” said Brown. And with the monitors, “You don’t lose track of the one you’ve got. He’s not getting free or spreading out anywhere.”

What’s keeping the Department of Wildlife Resources from marshaling these strategies is a state law that flatly prohibits anyone from possessing, selling, offering for sale or liberating “any live fur-bearing animal commonly referred to as nutria.”

A bill proposed by Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax, would grant an exemption from that prohibition to DWR employees, as well as researchers and wildlife managers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“That was a blanket prohibition,” said Mike Fies, a DWR wildlife research biologist. “We just wanted some extra flexibility.”

The department is particularly eager to get its hands on a few more tools to combat nutria right now. While the chunky rodents first showed up in Virginia’s Back Bay area in 1956, likely after escaping from fur farms in North Carolina, they largely remained confined to the southeastern part of the state, with populations peaking in the mid-1970s.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

