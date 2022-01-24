Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Teacher union calls for more COVID resources amid chaos over mask mandates

Teacher unions call for enforced mask wearing at schools
Teacher unions call for enforced mask wearing at schools(none)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield Education Associations met Monday morning, calling on district leaders to keep masks mandatory for all students and faculty while on school grounds.

In all of these cases, mask mandates are already enforced. However, due to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, there is confusion as the order allows parents to decide whether their children had to wear face masks in schools.

All of the districts listed have decided to go against the governor’s orders, instead reinforcing their COVID-19 protocols by keeping masks mandatory. Despite this, Richmond Virginia Education Association leaders say there is still not enough to protect students and staff.

“Our working conditions are our students’ learning conditions,” said Patrick Miller, Henrico Education Association. “So, we call upon our districts to put the health, safety and education of their students above the political whims of the executive.”

Across the board, the unions are calling for more precise guidelines for when schools decide to go completely virtual versus staying in-person. Leaders emphasized they are not calling to go completely virtual again, but decisions must be made when a certain percentage of the staff is out sick.

“Teachers should not be forced to give up their planning time to cover for another’s class,” said Miller. “They should not fear discipline action for refusing, or be concerned about their own class because of the time they are now giving up.”

There were individual calls for more resources as well. Chesterfield Education Association President Christine Melendez asked the district for more K95 masks. Richmond Education Association President Katina Harris called for more contact tracing within the district.

In all cases, the unions agreed COVID protocols should not be lessened but heightened, especially with the surge of the Omicron variant throughout Virginia schools.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Several school divisions in Central Virginia have already said they are keeping the mandatory...
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirement change
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars
(Source: AP)
Police: 3 injured in Petersburg shooting
RPS School Board
Richmond School Board votes to take legal action to halt Youngkin mask order
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged

Latest News

The crash remains under investigation
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover County over the weekend
In a joint statement Monday, Richmond joined six other school districts in a lawsuit going...
Richmond among 7 school districts challenging Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
As of Jan. 19, at least 6,711,259 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 68% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
The concert will be March 30, 2022
R&B artists KEM, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds to perform at VSU Multi-Purpose Center