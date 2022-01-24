Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn’t give details of how that happened.(R. Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theater in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university campus is located.

Police didn’t specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously, and there was no information on their identities or that of the suspected shooter. The university’s press office declined to give any details on the shooting and referred all inquiries to police.

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled firearm.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants. Its university is one of Germany’s best-known.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school divisions in Central Virginia have already said they are keeping the mandatory...
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirement change
(Source: AP)
Police: 3 injured in Petersburg shooting
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars
RPS School Board
Richmond School Board votes to take legal action to halt Youngkin mask order
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged

Latest News

A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after five people were found dead on Sunday.
6 found dead in Milwaukee home
Assistant Chief Paul Formolo describes what officers found at the home Sunday.
5 people found dead in Milwaukee home
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition
United States officials say a Russian military invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment.
US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount