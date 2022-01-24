Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices remain unchanged, according to GasBuddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.92 per gallon
The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.92 per gallon
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, gas prices in Richmond remain unchanged, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.

Last week, gas prices rose 0.8 cents per gallon.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 1.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.92 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.39 per gallon, a 47-cent difference, GasBuddy says.

