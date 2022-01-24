Healthcare Pros
R&B artists KEM, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds to perform at VSU Multi-Purpose Center

The concert will be March 30, 2022
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum R&B artist KEM is making a comeback as part of his “The Full Circle Tour” - his first stop is the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

The concert will be March 30 and KEM will be joined by 12-time Grammy Award winner Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

Sherri Shepherd, Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, and television personality is set to host the event.

The tour is in support of KEM’s new Full Circle EP, and tickets go on sale Jan. 28 at 10:00 a.m.

