Police seek person of interest in business robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a person of interest in connection to two armed robberies at businesses on Jan. 15.

The first armed robbery happened in the 300 block of Cowardin Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Officers told police that the robber came into the business, showed a firearm and demanded money. The person then got away on foot.

The second robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Police said a witness told them once again that a person came into the business, showed a firearm and demanded money before getting away on foot.

Police said a person wearing the same clothing was caught on video surveillance at both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

