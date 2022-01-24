Healthcare Pros
Police seek to identify person accused of stealing from Walmart

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was involved in a shoplifting that occurred in Colonial Heights.

On Jan. 9, at 6:30 a.m. police say a man entered the Walmart at 671 Southpark Boulevard. The suspect selected various items including two HP desktop computers and assorted boys clothing and left the store without paying.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing and a camo-colored baseball cap, and he fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 at 6:30 a.m.
The incident occurred on Jan. 9 at 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

