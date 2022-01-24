Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.

Police were called to German School Road and Glenway Drive at 12:41 p.m. for a car crash where one vehicle hit a pole. When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting took place.

At the scene, police found Kavon Gallishaw, 21, of Richmond, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

For nearly three hours, detectives closed off this portion of German School Road to drivers for the death investigation.

Detectives said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road.

“Detectives are looking for an older model, tan or gold, four door sedan with plastic covering the back window and the back passenger side window. The vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high-rate of speed southbound on Jahnke Road during this incident,” RPD said.

Police searching for the suspected vehicle. (Richmond Police)

One man, who didn’t want to share his name, heard the gunshots when he was shopping nearby.

“I didn’t see the actual shooting, but I actually was in Food Lion. The shot happened when I was inside purchasing food,” he said. “When I came back out, drove back home on German School Road, the car pulled off, and I think he was trying to get away and slammed into the telephone pole.”

At this time, Richmond Police don’t have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

