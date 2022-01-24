Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash

By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.

Police were called to German School Road and Glenway Drive at 12:41 p.m. for a car crash where one vehicle hit a pole. When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting took place.

At the scene, police found Kavon Gallishaw, 21, of Richmond, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

For nearly three hours, detectives closed off this portion of German School Road to drivers for the death investigation.

Detectives said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road.

“Detectives are looking for an older model, tan or gold, four door sedan with plastic covering the back window and the back passenger side window. The vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high-rate of speed southbound on Jahnke Road during this incident,” RPD said.

Police searching for the suspected vehicle.
Police searching for the suspected vehicle.(Richmond Police)

One man, who didn’t want to share his name, heard the gunshots when he was shopping nearby.

“I didn’t see the actual shooting, but I actually was in Food Lion. The shot happened when I was inside purchasing food,” he said. “When I came back out, drove back home on German School Road, the car pulled off, and I think he was trying to get away and slammed into the telephone pole.”

At this time, Richmond Police don’t have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Several school divisions in Central Virginia have already said they are keeping the mandatory...
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirement change
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars
RPS School Board
Richmond School Board votes to take legal action to halt Youngkin mask order
(Source: AP)
Police: 3 injured in Petersburg shooting

Latest News

A Virginia ABC store.
New Virginia ABC store opening in Richmond
Altria Theater.
Monica, Desi Banks coming to Altria Theater
School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804)...
Police seek person of interest in business robberies