Parents share relief, concern over masking option at Powhatan schools

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On the same day seven school districts in Virginia filed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Number 2, which makes masking optional in schools, several school systems moved forward with plans on Monday to follow the governor’s executive order in their schools.

Several school districts, including Amelia, Prince George, Spotsylvania, King William, New Kent and Powhatan, are making masks optional in their classrooms.

In Powhatan, Jessica Matko’s two daughters went to their schools without a mask and is relieved parents in the county have a choice.

“It was about time that we got a choice,” she said. “It’s hard for them to be in school all day long with a mask on and paying attention. I think it’s a good idea that Powhatan chose to give us a choice.”

While several parents NBC12 spoke to on Monday are relieved the mask mandate is lifted, other parents aren’t too happy.

One of those parents includes Adrian Ruecroft, who has a daughter in Pre-K at Flat Rock Elementary School. Ruecroft said she was “absolutely crushed” when masking became optional.

“It wasn’t hurting anything,” Ruecroft said. “It was being proactive and taking the masks off is just going to exacerbate things in the middle of cold season.”

In a letter to families posted on Powhatan County Public Schools’ website Sunday, Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones explained the Powhatan School Board voted unanimously on Dec. 7 to make masks for students and staff optional once Gov. Glenn Youngkin lifts the public health order requiring masks in K-12 schools.

According to this letter, the exceptions to this mask option include those who ride a school bus, where it’s federally mandated, and students and staff who are part of the district’s Head Start Program.

In addition, students and staff will be required to wear a mask for five days after returning from a positive case, quarantine, and/or isolation.

As the week continues with the masking option, Matko is relieved this option is available.

“They’re going to school with an education and if it’s not helping them, you know from staying to get sick, I don’t see a point for them wearing it in school,” she said. “I think they need to worry about learning.”

However, Ruecroft believes the mask mandate should’ve stayed in place.

“It is my opinion that we should keep it in place as long as possible until there is a vaccinated for my daughter,” she said. “My daughter is four years old and can’t get vaccinated.”

The school district also said they will supply masks to kids who wish to wear them and make N95 masks available to their staff members.

To learn more about COVID protocols in place for Powhatan County Public Schools, click here.

