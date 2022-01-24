Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity continues to drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 cases are slowly starting to fall as over 7,000 new cases in Virginia are being reported, while the positivity rate continues to drop.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,481,294 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 24, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Monday, 7,155 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,948 deaths, with 29 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,648 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 29.8%%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,580 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 105,098 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,103,543 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 63,806 cases, 1,274 hospitalizations, 613 deaths

Henrico: 56,717 cases, 1,330 hospitalizations, 756 deaths

Richmond: 39,092 cases, 1,010 hospitalizations, 395 deaths

Hanover: 19,020 cases, 409 hospitalizations, 211 deaths

Petersburg: 7,701 cases, 209 hospitalizations, 112 deaths

Goochland: 3,431 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 37 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.