News to Know for Jan. 24: Mask order takes effect; RPS takes legal action; Chilly, sunny

Mask Order Takes Effect

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on masks officially went into effect at midnight.

Executive order number two allows parents to opt-out of mask mandates in Virginia schools and they don’t have to provide a reason why.

School districts were given about a week to respond to the governor’s orders - and it’s been a mixed bag.

Read the full executive order here.

RPS Takes Legal Action

Last night, The Richmond Public School Board voted to file a lawsuit to block the mask order just hours before it went into effect.

The board met in closed session - before making that vote to take legal action.

Already, thirteen parents in Chesapeake have sued the governor, claiming he does not have the authority to override state law.

It’s not clear yet if RPS will join that lawsuit or file a separate one.

VA Supreme Court Gets Involved

Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares says he’s ready to defend a parent’s right to choose if their child should wear a mask in school, and the state supreme court could take up the case as early as this week.

State Democrats say the governor’s executive order two is illegal because of a law passed in 2021, requiring schools to follow C-D-C guidance, but, attorney general Jason Miyares says another state law from 2013 states parents have a fundamental right to make decisions concerning their child.

“Let’s trust parents to make the best decisions for their children. This does not take away anyone’s right to wear a mask to school. You want your child to wear a mask at school that’s great. But respect the fact that there may be people who think differently than you,” Miyares said.

Miyares has filed a motion with the state supreme court to dismiss the suit.

Mayor Stoney Tests Positive

For a second time in almost a year, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tests positive for COVID-19.

Today, I tested positive for #COVID19. My symptoms are far milder than my infection last year prior to being vaxxed & boosted. I will follow CDC guidance and isolate for 5 days. As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it. Tell those you love to get vaccinated. — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) January 23, 2022

Yesterday, the mayor tweeted his symptoms are “far milder” than when he was infected last year - prior to his vaccine and booster doses.

The mayor plans to follow CDC guidelines and isolate for five days.

He ended the tweet by urging residents to get vaccinated.

ONE Casino + Resort Revival?

Tonight, the Richmond City Council could take another step toward potentially putting the ONE Casino + Resort on the ballot.. again.

Last week, a council committee unanimously approved the idea. Now the measures head to the full city council.

City Council member Kristen Larson says the vote last November was extremely close, which is why she feels now is the time to consider it again.

City Council could also take a final vote on giving Richmond’s removed Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.

