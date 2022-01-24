Healthcare Pros
New Virginia ABC store opening in Richmond

A Virginia ABC store.
A Virginia ABC store.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new Virginia ABC store is coming to Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood.

The store opens on Jan. 25 in the City View Marketplace at 521 Hull Street.

A grand opening for the store will be held on Jan. 31, where there will be a ribbon-cutting, informal store tours and refreshments.

“We are excited to not only help expand the retail community of Richmond, but we are also proud to offer an immediate retail option to our customers in the historic Manchester community with the opening of our newest store in the City View Marketplace,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “This new store provides convenience both for residents and for commuters heading home from work locations downtown with its direct location on Hull Street.”

This is Richmond’s 13th ABC store.

The store will be open 12-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12- 6 p.m. on Sunday.

