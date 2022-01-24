Monica, Desi Banks coming to Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A combined music and comedy show is coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater in April!

R&B artist Monica and actor and comedian Desi Banks will both perform on April 3 at 8 p.m.

Monica is a “Grammy Award-winning Multi-Platinum Artist, 25-million-plus selling singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur.” Banks is an “actor, stand-up comedian and social media personality whose online presence reaches over 10 million followers across multiple platforms.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. There will be a special pre-sale for Altria Theater newsletter subscribers starting on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (800) 514-ETIX (3849) or stopping by the box office.

