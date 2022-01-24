Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: A Chilly but storm-free week

Only one day (Tuesday) looks to be above average
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A chilly week ahead but the chance of rain or snow looks LOW

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Best weather day of the week with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold again. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the upper 30s

