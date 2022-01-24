Monday Forecast: A Chilly but storm-free week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A chilly week ahead but the chance of rain or snow looks LOW

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Best weather day of the week with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold again. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the upper 30s

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.