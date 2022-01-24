Healthcare Pros
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district

School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order giving parents the choice.(AP Images)
By Sarah Bloom and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order giving parents the choice. To help navigate the confusion, we’ve created some interactive maps for parents.

Some districts keeping a mask requirement and going against the governor’s order include Richmond, Chesterfield, Petersburg, Henrico, Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Louisa. Those are the counties in orange on our map below.

Throughout the state, seven districts - including Richmond - have gone a step further by filing lawsuits to challenge the order.

On the opposite side, school districts following the governor’s directive to allow parents to make the choice include Amelia, King William, Spotsylvania, Prince George, New Kent and Powhatan. Those districts are in blue on our map below.

Others are still waiting for more guidance from the new administration before they make a decision. Those districts include Hanover, Nottoway and Brunswick. You can track those by finding the green counties on our map.

We will keep this map updated as more schools make decisions on how to handle the order.

For more in-depth data on each district, you can explore this map:

