Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover County over the weekend

The crash remains under investigation
The crash remains under investigation
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash in Hanover County left one man dead over the weekend.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash on I-95 near mile marker 92 at around 5:46 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling south in the middle lane when it moved into the right lane and struck a 2020 Dodge Journey. The tractor-trailer continued off the right side of the road where it hit several trees and overturned.

The Dodge also ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Dale N. Greene, 60, of Richmond, Va. Greene was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yogaraj Jugistar, 43, of Bronx, N.Y. was the driver of the Dodge and was uninjured in the crash.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and the crash remains under investigation.

