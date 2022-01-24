Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Florida man arrested for human smuggling after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada and U.S. border during a blizzard has been released from jail without having to pay bond.

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.

He is not charged in the deaths.

Federal Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of Minnesota didn’t order bond Monday, but said Shand must obey several release conditions.

Shand had to surrender his passport.

He is only allowed to travel to Florida and Minnesota, where court proceedings will take place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school divisions in Central Virginia have already said they are keeping the mandatory...
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirement change
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars
RPS School Board
Richmond School Board votes to take legal action to halt Youngkin mask order
(Source: AP)
Police: 3 injured in Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Altria Theater Comeback
Altria Theater Comeback
In a joint statement Monday, Richmond joined six other school districts in a lawsuit going...
Richmond among 7 school districts challenging Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday
Disney's The Lion King musical production will be returning to the Altria Theater in March.
The Altria Theater sees demand escalate, even amid Omicron surge
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff