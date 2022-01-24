Hanover County man charged with having gun in carry-on at Richmond airport

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers said they stopped a Hanover County man from taking a gun onto a plane at Richmond International Airport.

On Jan. 21, TSA officers stopped the Mechanicsville man when they said his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.

Officials said TSA officers alerted police when the weapon and six gun magazines were spotted.

Police confiscated the handgun and charged him with a weapons violation.

“TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane,” a release said.

So far in 2022, there have been two weapons caught by TSA officers at Richmond International Airport.

