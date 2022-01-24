Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday

A coastal storm will develop and bring a chance of snow to Central Virginia
By Nick Russo
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another coastal storm is expected to develop late this week into the weekend, and that could bring a chance for snow to Central Virginia.

By Friday night an area of low pressure should develop along the east coast of the U.S. and pass east of Virginia. Forecast models suggest Virginia will be on the cold side of the storm with the potential for snow from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Early indications show the potential for at least some accumulation across Central and Eastern Virginia. The storm may start as a little rain Friday evening before changing over to snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

We're watching the potential for more snow Friday night into Saturday across Central and...
We're watching the potential for more snow Friday night into Saturday across Central and Eastern Virginia.(WWBT)

As the low continues to strengthen and move toward the Northeastern U.S, the biggest impacts from this upcoming storm will likely be felt across the northeast/New England.

