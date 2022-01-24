First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another coastal storm is expected to develop late this week into the weekend, and that could bring a chance for snow to Central Virginia.

By Friday night an area of low pressure should develop along the east coast of the U.S. and pass east of Virginia. Forecast models suggest Virginia will be on the cold side of the storm with the potential for snow from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Early indications show the potential for at least some accumulation across Central and Eastern Virginia. The storm may start as a little rain Friday evening before changing over to snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

We're watching the potential for more snow Friday night into Saturday across Central and Eastern Virginia. (WWBT)

As the low continues to strengthen and move toward the Northeastern U.S, the biggest impacts from this upcoming storm will likely be felt across the northeast/New England.

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates and stay tuned to NBC12 as we continue to fine-tune this forecast!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.