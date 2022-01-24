Deputies need help with cold case homicide from 1980

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in getting information about an unsolved homicide in the 1980s.

On Sept. 29, 1980, Patricia Eve Gaugler, 28, was found dead on a gravel trail off Greenwood Church Road. The area is now Wesley’s Court.

“She was last seen at the Ashland Sunoco gas station at East Patrick Henry Road near I-95 on September 29, 1980, around 3 p.m.,” deputies said.

Gaugler was traveling from Pottstown, Pennsylvania to live with her family in the Richmond area.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Josiah Robertson at (804) 365-6396, the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140, or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.