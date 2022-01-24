Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Deputies need help with cold case homicide from 1980

Patricia Eve Gaugler
Patricia Eve Gaugler(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in getting information about an unsolved homicide in the 1980s.

On Sept. 29, 1980, Patricia Eve Gaugler, 28, was found dead on a gravel trail off Greenwood Church Road. The area is now Wesley’s Court.

“She was last seen at the Ashland Sunoco gas station at East Patrick Henry Road near I-95 on September 29, 1980, around 3 p.m.,” deputies said.

Gaugler was traveling from Pottstown, Pennsylvania to live with her family in the Richmond area.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Josiah Robertson at (804) 365-6396, the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140, or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Several school divisions in Central Virginia have already said they are keeping the mandatory...
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirement change
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars
RPS School Board
Richmond School Board votes to take legal action to halt Youngkin mask order
(Source: AP)
Police: 3 injured in Petersburg shooting

Latest News

Douglas S. Freeman High School students walk to school on Monday, many wearing masks, some not.
Henrico students enter school with masks, some maskless
Transportation Security Administration officers said they stopped a Hanover County man from...
Hanover County man charged with having gun in carry-on at Richmond airport
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Watching snow potential Friday night into Saturday
Teacher unions call for enforced mask wearing at schools
Teacher union calls for more COVID resources amid chaos over mask mandates