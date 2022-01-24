Chesterfield County accepting applicants for summer 2022 internships

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is now giving college students the opportunity to get a first-hand look at how local government works by applying for their Summer 2022 internships.

This 10-week internship runs from May 20 through July 25, and interns will be introduced to local government operations.

Interns will also have a chance to meet with county leaders, work directly with county employees, attend training and participate in teambuilding exercises.

Who can apply?

Students enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited institution

Must have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.8

Interns will be selected based on departmental needs and the student’s field of study and experience.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 20, and the pay rate for undergraduate students is $12 per hour, while the pay rate for graduate students is $14 per hour.

For more information, or to apply for the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.