Source: Richmond School Board votes to take legal action to halt Youngkin mask order

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A source told NBC12 the Richmond School Board met in a closed session Sunday and voted to take legal action in an effort to block the Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on optional masking in schools.

The source also told NBC12 that there is a gag order in place, so board members cannot speak to the media or public about the legal matter.

The Governor’s executive order goes into effect Monday. It states: parents of children in elementary, secondary school or a “school-based early childcare and educational program” can elect for their child not to wear a mask and they do not have to provide a reason why.

Many school systems and state lawmakers have debated the legality of the order. The governor is relying on a state law from 2013 that says a parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the child’s upbringing, education, and care.

Thirteen parents in Chesapeake are suing Governor Glenn Youngkin over this executive order. The lawsuit can be read here.

The parents argue that a 2021 state law that requires schools to offer in-person learning also requires schools to follow CDC guidance, which currently recommends that students mask up. The suit argues the governor does not have the power to suspend that law, and they want the state supreme court to declare the executive order void.

It is unclear if the Richmond School Board is filing a separate lawsuit or joining the one drawn up by the Chesapeake parents.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.