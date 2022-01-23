Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Mayor tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he tested positive for COVID-19 via Twitter on Sunday,...
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he tested positive for COVID-19 via Twitter on Sunday, January 23rd.(wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he tested positive for COVID-19 via Twitter on Sunday, January 23.

Mayor Stoney is fully vaccinated and says he received a booster dose as well.

This is the second time he has contracted COVID-19. He tested positive back in January 2021 as well. In the tweet, he said his symptoms are far milder this time around.

“I will follow CDC guidance and isolate for 5 days. As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it. Tell those you love to get vaccinated,” Stoney said in the tweet.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

New information has come to light in the disappearance of Brittany Williams, a 7-year-old child...
Henrico Police: Indiana woman is not Brittany Renee Williams, Virginia girl missing for 22 years
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
House fire killed 7 pets in Chesterfield County.
4 dogs, 3 cats killed in Chesterfield house fire
Crews were called shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday to a house fire on Swift Creek Lane.
Chesterfield house total loss following fire
Snow totals across the area will vary based on your exact location!
First Alert Weather Day: Last night’s snow could cause hazardous road conditions

Latest News

masks in school
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirment change
Several school divisions in Central Virginia have already said they are keeping the mandatory...
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirement change
(Source: AP)
Police: 3 injured in Petersburg shooting
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars