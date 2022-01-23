Healthcare Pros
Police: 3 injured in Petersburg shooting

(Source: AP)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting which injured three people.

Officers responded sometime after midnight to the 1700 block of E. Washington Street (Paradise) for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims at the scene.

“A male victim was shot and his injury is non-life threatening, a female was also struck and it is unclear if by gunfire or debris, and a second female was struck by broken glass,” said Petersburg police.

Shooting Investigation Underway Petersburg Police are on scene in the 1700 block of E. Washington Street (Paradise)...

Posted by Petersburg Bureau of Police on Saturday, January 22, 2022

All three victims are being treated for their injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com.

