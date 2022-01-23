Forecast: Quiet & cold weather returns for the workweek

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be cold out again for Sunday morning, but temperatures turn milder by this afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold again. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Overcast. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

