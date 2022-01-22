Two adults injured, two dogs dead after Roanoke County fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: On Sunday morning, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal has determined the fire on Woodway Road originated in the living room and was the result of an accident. Two dogs died, and one cat is still missing. The fire marshal estimates the fire caused about $220,000 in damages.

PREVIOUS STORY: A house fire in the 3000 block of Woodway Road Saturday landed two people in the hospital and left a dog dead.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a residential structure fire to the property in Mount Pleasant.

Heavy fire and smoke were seen leaving the front of the building with two residents in the driveway when crews first responded.

The fire was knocked down in 12 minutes and contained in under 30.

One adult was taken to the hospital by ambulance and another in their own vehicle, both patients with non-serious injuries. A teen-aged resident was not present.

They are displaced and staying with family.

Two pets are missing from the property.

Check back for updates regarding a cause and damage estimate.

