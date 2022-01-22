Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two adults injured, two dogs dead after Roanoke County fire

Heavy fire and smoke were seen leaving the front of the building with two residents in the driveway when crews first responded.
Courtesy: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Courtesy: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: On Sunday morning, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal has determined the fire on Woodway Road originated in the living room and was the result of an accident. Two dogs died, and one cat is still missing. The fire marshal estimates the fire caused about $220,000 in damages.

PREVIOUS STORY: A house fire in the 3000 block of Woodway Road Saturday landed two people in the hospital and left a dog dead.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a residential structure fire to the property in Mount Pleasant.

Heavy fire and smoke were seen leaving the front of the building with two residents in the driveway when crews first responded.

The fire was knocked down in 12 minutes and contained in under 30.

One adult was taken to the hospital by ambulance and another in their own vehicle, both patients with non-serious injuries. A teen-aged resident was not present.

They are displaced and staying with family.

Two pets are missing from the property.

Check back for updates regarding a cause and damage estimate.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information has come to light in the disappearance of Brittany Williams, a 7-year-old child...
Henrico Police: Indiana woman is not Brittany Renee Williams, Virginia girl missing for 22 years
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
House fire killed 7 pets in Chesterfield County.
4 dogs, 3 cats killed in Chesterfield house fire
Crews were called shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday to a house fire on Swift Creek Lane.
Chesterfield house total loss following fire
Snow totals across the area will vary based on your exact location!
First Alert Weather Day: Last night’s snow could cause hazardous road conditions

Latest News

masks in school
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirment change
Several school divisions in Central Virginia have already said they are keeping the mandatory...
Parents prepare to send students to school ahead of Monday’s masking requirement change
(Source: AP)
Police: 3 injured in Petersburg shooting
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars
The VBR TWENTY24 team takes a picture with Roanoke City Council members on Saturday afternoon.
Pro women’s cycling team relocates operations to Roanoke