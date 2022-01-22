Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tips for virtual interviews

Do’s and Don’ts to help secure that job
By Terrance Dixon
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Job interviews are already stressful, and now video interviews used during the pandemic have only upped it.

Candidates only have seconds to make a first impression with an interviewer while juggling certain challenges, like Wi-Fi and background noises.

However, certain mistakes during virtual interviews bother hiring managers and could cost you a job offer.

Local recruiter with Aquent, Greg Ceneviva, offered tips on navigating the virtual interview process and snagging that dream job.

“The whole process is now - in most cases - done without people ever connecting in person,” said Ceneviva.

Ceneviva said virtual interviews and working remotely had become necessary, and they’re here to say.

“We definitely seen the trend of jobs moving more and more remote. That trend is certainly continuing in 2022,” said Ceneviva.

But with the new trends comes new challenges.

“One of the biggest mistakes that people make during virtual interviews is forgetting that there’s a real person on the other side of the screen,” said Ceneviva.

Ceniviva says that it’s always important to come prepared, whether a virtual interview or in-person.

“I encourage candidates the day before an interview to get on their computer. Make sure all their software is up to date. Make sure the camera microphone is all working, and their lighting is right, and there’s no distractions in the background,” said Ceneviva.

After conquering that love-hate relationship with your technology, Ceneviva adds to be your authentic self during the interview.

“Even though you’re talking through a screen, you want to make a connection with somebody - just like you would if you’re speaking in person,” said Ceneviva.

Connecting with the employer about your past work experiences separates you from the rest of the candidates and proves you are the right fit for the job, but what if you’re struggling to land an interview during the virtual job search?

Ceneviva says you should leverage your personal network and work with a recruiter.

“A recruiter who specializes in your field can help connect you to a pipeline of relevant jobs and be your advocate and guide throughout the interview process,” said Ceneviva.

All of these tips are critical, but you can successfully conquer that interview with a little bit of practice.

“With a little bit of practice and a little bit of time spent with the technology, these are things that are learnable for most candidates, no matter where they are in their career,” said Ceneviva.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brought minor snow Thursday
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads
Chesterfield police are investigating a number of attempted burglaries in the Pennwood...
‘My heart started racing’: Chesterfield police investigate attempted burglaries with armed suspects
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting

Latest News

Crews were called shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday to a house fire on Swift Creek Lane.
Chesterfield house total loss following fire
The Department of Historic Resources released a full inventory of the items found inside the...
Department of Historic Resources releases inventory of items found in 1887 time capsule
Henrico Police: Indiana woman is not Brittany Renee Williams, Virginia girl missing for 22 years
Henrico Police: Indiana woman is not Brittany Renee Williams, Virginia girl missing for 22 years
New information has come to light in the disappearance of Brittany Williams, a 7-year-old child...
Henrico Police: Indiana woman is not Brittany Renee Williams, Virginia girl missing for 22 years