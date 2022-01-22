Tips for virtual interviews

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Job interviews are already stressful, and now video interviews used during the pandemic have only upped it.

Candidates only have seconds to make a first impression with an interviewer while juggling certain challenges, like Wi-Fi and background noises.

However, certain mistakes during virtual interviews bother hiring managers and could cost you a job offer.

Local recruiter with Aquent, Greg Ceneviva, offered tips on navigating the virtual interview process and snagging that dream job.

“The whole process is now - in most cases - done without people ever connecting in person,” said Ceneviva.

Ceneviva said virtual interviews and working remotely had become necessary, and they’re here to say.

“We definitely seen the trend of jobs moving more and more remote. That trend is certainly continuing in 2022,” said Ceneviva.

But with the new trends comes new challenges.

“One of the biggest mistakes that people make during virtual interviews is forgetting that there’s a real person on the other side of the screen,” said Ceneviva.

Ceniviva says that it’s always important to come prepared, whether a virtual interview or in-person.

“I encourage candidates the day before an interview to get on their computer. Make sure all their software is up to date. Make sure the camera microphone is all working, and their lighting is right, and there’s no distractions in the background,” said Ceneviva.

After conquering that love-hate relationship with your technology, Ceneviva adds to be your authentic self during the interview.

“Even though you’re talking through a screen, you want to make a connection with somebody - just like you would if you’re speaking in person,” said Ceneviva.

Connecting with the employer about your past work experiences separates you from the rest of the candidates and proves you are the right fit for the job, but what if you’re struggling to land an interview during the virtual job search?

Ceneviva says you should leverage your personal network and work with a recruiter.

“A recruiter who specializes in your field can help connect you to a pipeline of relevant jobs and be your advocate and guide throughout the interview process,” said Ceneviva.

All of these tips are critical, but you can successfully conquer that interview with a little bit of practice.

“With a little bit of practice and a little bit of time spent with the technology, these are things that are learnable for most candidates, no matter where they are in their career,” said Ceneviva.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.