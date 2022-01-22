Healthcare Pros
Senior Alert issued for missing Suffolk man

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST
SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Suffolk man.

Suffolk City Police are looking for Norman Fletcher, 83, who was last seen on Jan. 21 around 11 a.m. on Nansemond Pointe Drive.

Police said he may be driving a grey 2008 Lexus ES-350 with Virginia plates JMM-8980.

Virginia State Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, so his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-923-2350.

