Forecast: Snow clears early, temperatures slowly rise to the 30s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow clears early then partly sunny this afternoon. Take it slow on the roads!
Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Be alert for slick spots in the morning, especially east and southeast. Mostly to partly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold again. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
