Chesterfield house total loss following fire

Crews were called shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday to a house fire on Swift Creek Lane.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire crews battled a house fire on Friday evening.

Crews were called shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday to a house fire on Swift Creek Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames showing from all sides of the home.

Crews immediately went into attack mode and started to extinguish the fire.

Officials said no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters will stay at the scene for several hours to check for any hidden flames.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause but says there is no indication of anything suspicious.

Officials said the house is a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

