4 dogs, 3 cats killed in Chesterfield house fire

By Amya Mitchell
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of 4 dogs and 3 cats, and sent one person to the hospital.

Fire crews got the call for the 15500 block of Richmond Street around 12:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames in the home.

After the fire was brought under control, crews searched the home and found the pets that died.

Crews on scene told NBC12 they don’t believe this was a hoarding or neglect situation because family members were actively trying to rescue the animals when they arrived to the scene.

The cause is currently under investigation.

