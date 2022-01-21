Healthcare Pros
VEC gets new commissioner

Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed new leadership for the Virginia Employment Commission.
Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed new leadership for the Virginia Employment Commission.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed new leadership for the Virginia Employment Commission.

Carrie Roth has been named the new Commissioner of the VEC and advisor to the governor for strategic initiatives.

This comes after Ellen Marie Hess was fired following sharp criticism over how the VEC has dealt with unprecedented unemployment claims during the pandemic.

For the past two years, the agency simply couldn’t keep up with demand.

A General Assembly watchdog agency determined that the VEC needed more oversight and help last year.

