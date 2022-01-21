VDOT says drivers ‘must stay off the roads’ in areas impacted by winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Department of Transportation is telling drivers to stay off the roads in areas impacted by winter weather.

VDOT said crews are working around the clock through Saturday as snow fell in Virginia on Thursday. Certain regions could also see some more snow on Friday and Saturday.

“Motorists must stay off the roads in affected regions through Saturday until roads are passable,” VDOT said.

Rain and snow on Thursday, paired with sub-freezing temperatures, are expected to refreeze and cause dangerous road conditions.

Snow is expected in southeastern Virginia on Friday, and possibly in central Virginia, as well on Friday.

“Despite mild temperatures in the Hampton Roads area today, the region is likely to receive four inches or more of snow. If travel is absolutely necessary, plan to reach your destination before snow begins. Icing and freezing will also make roads dangerous. Areas where wind circulates more freely, such as bridges, ramps and overpasses typically freeze first,” VDOT said.

