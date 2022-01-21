Two juveniles face vandalism charges tied to damaged Christmas decorations

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two juveniles face charges of vandalism tied to the destruction of several Christmas decorations in Hanover County in December 2021.

A spokesman for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said numerous reports of vandalism were received on Dec. 15 where decorations were damaged off Georgetown Road, Fire Lane and Kenna Way.

“People’s Christmas decorations were damaged or destroyed, wires were cut,” said neighbor Rachel Striblen.

However, neighbors were stunned to learn one of those victims was a well-known Mechanicsville woman.

“Mrs. Bosher has been a Hanover County bus driver for a number of years,” Striblen said. “She’s really touched the community. She’s really been a really sweet lady.”

Nearly all of Bosher’s decorations were destroyed and scattered all over. However, the community quickly stepped up to help redecorate Bosher’s yard with new or used decorations.

According to Lt. James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the charges against the minors were placed on Friday.

