RACC: Richmond dog found shot to death in yard

RACC says the dog was found shot to death on Jan. 18 in her yard
RACC says the dog was found shot to death on Jan. 18 in her yard
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control are looking for answers after a dog was found shot to death in Richmond.

In a Facebook post, RACC says overnight on Jan. 18 multiple shots were fired on the 3100 block of Decatur Street. The brindle female pit bull named “Coco” was found dead in her yard.

RACC says 9mm casings were found in the area where the “Coco” was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-5573 or message RACC’s Facebook page.

