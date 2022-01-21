RACC: Richmond dog found shot to death in yard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control are looking for answers after a dog was found shot to death in Richmond.

In a Facebook post, RACC says overnight on Jan. 18 multiple shots were fired on the 3100 block of Decatur Street. The brindle female pit bull named “Coco” was found dead in her yard.

Sad to share we are looking for information about a shooting that left one brindle female pit bull dead. Pictures... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, January 21, 2022

RACC says 9mm casings were found in the area where the “Coco” was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-5573 or message RACC’s Facebook page.

