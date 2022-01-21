Healthcare Pros
Preparing for tax season

now is the time to get your documents ready.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -2022′s tax season will be here before you know it.

At the start of a year you want to pull up and organizing all your tax documents. Most of the documents you need-- will start arriving in the mail soon.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili says put them in a place that’s easy to get to-- you’ll need them before you know it.

By the end of January you should get your W2′s from your current or former employers over the last year.

In February you should get your 1099s from investment accounts.

“You do want to organize your documents. That will make it easier for you to prepare your tax returns. Whether you do it by paper or use tax software or you use a tax preparer to do it,” said Joyce.

If you made any charitable donations at the end of the year-- save those receipts as well and put them in the pile.

Another tips from experts file your taxes as soon as you can-- once you have all your documents.

It’s to prevent hackers from filing a fake return in your name-- and getting a refund. That act could hold up the money you deserve back.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

