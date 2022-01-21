Petersburg Public Library to help residents order free COVID tests

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Library will help residents who do not have computer access order free COVID tests.

Four at-home COVID tests are available per household.

Those who don’t have computer access can stop by the library’s drive-thru window or call (804) 733-2387. A staff member will then enter the resident’s name and address to order the kits.

The drive-thru hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pending weather)

Tuesday & Thursday from 1-7:45 p.m. (pending weather)

The COVID tests will start arriving in late January or early February.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.