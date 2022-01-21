Healthcare Pros
Petersburg Public Library to help residents order free COVID tests

Starting Jan. 15 insurance companies are required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Public Library will help residents who do not have computer access order free COVID tests.

Four at-home COVID tests are available per household.

Those who don’t have computer access can stop by the library’s drive-thru window or call (804) 733-2387. A staff member will then enter the resident’s name and address to order the kits.

The drive-thru hours are:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pending weather)
  • Tuesday & Thursday from 1-7:45 p.m. (pending weather)

The COVID tests will start arriving in late January or early February.

