Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity drops to 30.9%

On Thursday, 14,803 new cases were reported
On Thursday, 14,803 new cases were reported
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 17,000 new COVID cases have been reported throughout Virginia as the positivity rate starts to drop.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,451,713 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 21, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Friday, 17,027 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,852 deaths, with no deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,836 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 30.9%%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,540 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 104,107 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,009,942 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 62,461 cases, 1,273 hospitalizations, 611 deaths
  • Henrico: 55,5447 cases, 1,327 hospitalizations, 754 deaths
  • Richmond: 38,325 cases, 1,008 hospitalizations, 393 deaths
  • Hanover: 18,533 cases, 409 hospitalizations, 209 deaths
  • Petersburg: 7,527 cases, 208 hospitalizations, 112 deaths
  • Goochland: 3,293 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 36 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brought minor snow Thursday
Chesterfield police are investigating a number of attempted burglaries in the Pennwood...
‘My heart started racing’: Chesterfield police investigate attempted burglaries with armed suspects
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues

Latest News

The Chesterfield School Board voted 3-2 to keep the mask mandate in place until they receive...
Chesterfield school leaders vote to keep universal masking in schools, for now
(Source: Virginia ABC)
Virginia ABC stores to open at noon as COVID causes staffing issues
Two bills at the state Capitol could soon help Virginians get better access to critical eye care.
Bills could give Virginians quicker access to critical eye care, but not all in field are in support
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues