Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County School Board met Thursday night to vote in favor of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, making masks a choice for students.

During the citizen comment period, commenter Amelia King said “No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

The school board cut her off for exceeding her three minutes, and she responded with “I’ll see you all on Monday.”

King later sent an apology to the school board that was read aloud at the end of Thursday night’s meeting.

Division Superintendent Dr. Antonia Fox and the Luray Police Department released statements addressing the comments made. It can be found below.

This story will be updated as WHSV learns more.

* * * FROM THE DESK OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE * * * In regard to the comments made by a parent at the Page County School... Posted by Luray Police Department on Friday, January 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.