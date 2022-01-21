News to Know for Jan. 21: Road conditions update; Attorney General weighs in on lawsuit; Cloudy, cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s National Hugging Day, so before you head out the door and hug your loved ones, here’s a look at our top headlines!

School Closures & Delays

West Memphis schools closed tomorrow for inclement weather (West Memphis School District)

Some school districts have altered plans for today because of the winter weather.

Dinwiddie and New Kent are closed today.

Chesterfield, Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, and Louisa will operate on a two-hour delay.

Goochland will open one hour late.

As for Caroline, Colonial Heights, Petersburg, and Hopewell? They will learn from home.

What About The Roads?

While the roads may not be as bad, you still want to be careful as you head out the door.

The combo of rain, snow, and below-freezing temperatures could create potentially complicated conditions.

Yesterday, VDOT says crews have been applying salt and sand to trouble spots all over central Virginia to help melt the ice faster - so you might see that as you are on the road.

However, if you have to head out, please be careful and slow down.

Chesterfield and Hopewell Respond

We’re continuing to follow the response of school districts across central Virginia on whether to keep their mask requirement in place in response to the governor’s order.

During the Chesterfield School Board’s special meeting on masks yesterday, they were dived.

Ultimately, they voted 3-2 to keep the mask mandate for students - but that decision isn’t necessarily final.

Board members said they’re still waiting on more guidance from the Youngkin administration on how to implement a mask-optional policy safely.

As for Hopewell Schools, they announced yesterday they are keeping the mask requirement in place.

Hopewell joins Richmond and Henrico is also going against the governor’s order.

Miyares Responds As Well

Republican Jason Miyares says the office of Attorney General needs a new focus. (wdbj7)

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed a motion to dismiss a petition to block Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order ending mask mandates.

A group of parents sued the Governor over executive order number two, arguing it violates state law.

The order is set to take effect on Monday.

In a release Thursday, Attorney General Miyares spoke about the motion to dismiss.

“Tonight, we asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to protect the fundamental rights of parents to direct the upbringing, care, and education of their children. Governor Youngkin had every power to issue the executive order and with our filing, we again affirm that parents matter.”

Northumberland Suspect In Court

Ahrea’l Smith (The AWARE Foundation)

The man accused of abducting a woman who was later found dead in Northumberland is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

50-year-old Tyrone Samuel is charged with abduction by force and intimidation in the disappearance of 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith.

Smith was reported missing last Wednesday and her body was found this week on a property in Heathsville.

More charges are pending.

Very Cold Day

Today is going to be a cold one with light snow possible this evening.

However southeastern parts of Virginia from Emporia to Williamsburg could see higher totals.

Highs will be in the upper 20s/low 30s and lows in the teens, so bundle up!

Final Thought

