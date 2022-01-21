Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Newborn giraffe dies at the San Diego Zoo two days after birth

A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego...
A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) – A newborn giraffe at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park died at just 2 days old. The calf was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

According to the zoo, wildlife care specialists noticed the calf’s condition deteriorate after birth. They say the baby giraffe had a difficult time standing and wasn’t nursing.

He was taken to the Safari Park’s Harter Veterinary Medical Center where teams provided around-the-clock care, but his condition continued to worsen.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf,” the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

The unnamed calf was born to first-time mom Zindzhi. Many users on Twitter urged the park to name the animal Betty.

A wildlife advocate and lifelong animal lover, Betty White spent her life working with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Zindzhi and the other members of the giraffe herd are being monitored closely for any unusual behavior after the calf’s passing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brought minor snow Thursday
Chesterfield police are investigating a number of attempted burglaries in the Pennwood...
‘My heart started racing’: Chesterfield police investigate attempted burglaries with armed suspects
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues

Latest News

now is the time to get your documents ready.
Preparing for tax season
Jay Stegmaier, who served as Chesterfield's county administrator from 2007-2016, passed away on...
Former Chesterfield county administrator passes away
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
Hopewell man has non-life-threatening injury after being shot while walking
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing