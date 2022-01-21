Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes

A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.(WUSA)
By WUSA staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMFRET, Md. (WUSA) – Authorities found a man dead in his Washington, D.C. area home with more than 100 snakes.

A neighbor who checked on the 49-year-old called 911 after observing him unconscious on the floor of his Pomfret, Maryland home on Wednesday.

First responders discovered 125 snakes were also in the home. Some of them were venomous, and the largest was a 14-foot Burmese python.

Authorities say the snakes were all locked securely in tanks, and none are believed to have escaped.

Neighbors were unaware the man kept snakes at all.

Animal rescuers from Virginia and North Carolina are helping re-home the reptiles.

It’s not yet known what caused the man’s death, but investigators don’t suspect foul play.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brought minor snow Thursday
Chesterfield police are investigating a number of attempted burglaries in the Pennwood...
‘My heart started racing’: Chesterfield police investigate attempted burglaries with armed suspects
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues

Latest News

The fire happened Thursday.
Hanover Fire-EMS battle fire at wood processing business
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid tensions over Ukraine
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate gets year in prison in foreign donor case