Man charged in murdered woman’s disappearance to be arraigned

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of abducting a woman who was later found dead is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Tyrone Samuel, 50, is scheduled to appear in Northumberland District Court at 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found

He’s charged with abduction by force and intimidation in connection to the disappearance of 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith.

Smith was reported missing last Wednesday, and her body was found this week on a property in Heathsville.

