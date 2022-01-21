Man charged in murdered woman’s disappearance to be arraigned
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of abducting a woman who was later found dead is expected to appear in court Friday morning.
Tyrone Samuel, 50, is scheduled to appear in Northumberland District Court at 8:30 a.m.
He’s charged with abduction by force and intimidation in connection to the disappearance of 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith.
Smith was reported missing last Wednesday, and her body was found this week on a property in Heathsville.
