Man charged in murdered woman’s disappearance to be arraigned

NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of abducting a woman who was later found dead is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

Tyrone Samuel, 50, is scheduled to appear in Northumberland District Court at 8:30 a.m.

He’s charged with abduction by force and intimidation in connection to the disappearance of 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith.

Smith was reported missing last Wednesday, and her body was found this week on a property in Heathsville.

