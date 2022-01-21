Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to 2006 Chesterfield homicide

Dima DeJesus Luna was extradited to Chesterfield in connection to the 2006 murder of...
Dima DeJesus Luna was extradited to Chesterfield in connection to the 2006 murder of 21-year-old Herber Felipe Hernandez Sucup(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A sixteen-year cold case could be solved after Chesterfield’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Office made an arrest.

Dima DeJesus Luna was extradited to Chesterfield overnight from Guatemala in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Herber Felipe Hernandez Sucup.

The homicide occurred on Sept. 13, 2006, at the Southpointe Landing apartment complex.

Luna is facing the following charges:

  • First Degree Murder
  • Malicious Wounding
  • Maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle

On Friday, Luna appeared in Chesterfield County Circuit Court for his arraignment and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 7 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brought minor snow Thursday
Chesterfield police are investigating a number of attempted burglaries in the Pennwood...
‘My heart started racing’: Chesterfield police investigate attempted burglaries with armed suspects
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues

Latest News

On Thursday, 14,803 new cases were reported
Over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity drops to 30.9%
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Jay Stegmaier, who served as Chesterfield's county administrator from 2007-2016, passed away on...
Former Chesterfield County administrator dies
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads