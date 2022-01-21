Man arrested in connection to 2006 Chesterfield homicide
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A sixteen-year cold case could be solved after Chesterfield’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Office made an arrest.
Dima DeJesus Luna was extradited to Chesterfield overnight from Guatemala in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Herber Felipe Hernandez Sucup.
The homicide occurred on Sept. 13, 2006, at the Southpointe Landing apartment complex.
Luna is facing the following charges:
- First Degree Murder
- Malicious Wounding
- Maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle
On Friday, Luna appeared in Chesterfield County Circuit Court for his arraignment and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 7 at 9:00 a.m.
