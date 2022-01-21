Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site to host ‘Matinee with Miss Maggie’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site will host its popular “Matinee with Miss Maggie” program once again to commemorate Black History Month.

The program, which is free to the public, will be held virtually on Feb. 19 with the film starting at 1 p.m. with a discussion following.

“This year’s selected film, Imitation of Life, addresses one of the questions often asked by visitors to the site upon seeing photographs of Walker’s fair complexion: “Did Maggie L. Walker ever pass for white?” While historical evidence suggests she never did so on purpose, “passing” was something many Black people who shared her light skin tone chose to do in Jim Crow America and beyond,” a release said.

To sign up for the event, contact Park Ranger Ben Anderson at Benjamin_Anderson@nps.gov.

