Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Hopewell man has non-life-threatening injury after being shot while walking

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in Hopewell early Friday morning.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., they responded to John Randolph Medical Center for a man arriving with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives were able to speak to the victim who told them he had been shot near 12th avenue and Lynchburg Street while walking in the area.

The victim says he did not see or hear anything prior to the shooting, and he was taken to Chippenham hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front brought minor snow Thursday
Chesterfield police are investigating a number of attempted burglaries in the Pennwood...
‘My heart started racing’: Chesterfield police investigate attempted burglaries with armed suspects
Good Samaritan comforted victim of deadly shooting
Good Samaritan comforts victim of fatal shooting until his final breath
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues

Latest News

now is the time to get your documents ready.
Preparing for tax season
Jay Stegmaier, who served as Chesterfield's county administrator from 2007-2016, passed away on...
Former Chesterfield county administrator passes away
Community members rallied to put up new decorations on a beloved Mechanicsville woman's...
Two juveniles face vandalism charges tied to damaged Christmas decorations
Richmond has a barely there snow forecast with a couple inches SE of Town
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible tonight in Richmond, bigger totals in Hampton Roads