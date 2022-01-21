Hopewell man has non-life-threatening injury after being shot while walking

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in Hopewell early Friday morning.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., they responded to John Randolph Medical Center for a man arriving with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives were able to speak to the victim who told them he had been shot near 12th avenue and Lynchburg Street while walking in the area.

The victim says he did not see or hear anything prior to the shooting, and he was taken to Chippenham hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

