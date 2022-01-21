Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police: Indiana woman is not Brittany Renee Williams, Virginia girl missing for 22 years

Side-by-side picture of Brittany Williams and the woman who said she was the missing child,...
Side-by-side picture of Brittany Williams and the woman who said she was the missing child, Kaylynn Stevenson.(Source: Kaylynn Stevenson)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Kelly Avellino
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - New information has come to light regarding the disappearance of Brittany Williams who vanished from her group foster home in Henrico County, in 2000.

After an extensive investigation, involving the assistance of the Richmond FBI and Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico Police confirmed Friday that Kaylynn Stevenson, the woman who came forward claiming to be Williams, and contacting authorities herself- is not the missing child.

In a release, Henrico Police said DNA analysis, medical and adoption records, and dozens of interviews were able to confirm

Henrico Police say the investigation into Brittany Williams’ disappearance is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

