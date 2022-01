HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire-EMS responded to a fire at a wood processing business on Thursday.

The fire happened near Kings Acres Road in Ashland on Jan. 20.

Hanover Fire-EMS said it was an equipment and fuel fire.

Equipment and fuel fire near Kings Acres Rd in Ashland, VA, at a wood processing business 1/20/2022. pic.twitter.com/UkFzFsP2Zs — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) January 21, 2022

