Gov. Youngkin announces guidelines to go with school mask Executive Order

A series of updated guidelines surrounding the school mask policy and COVID-19 mitigation overall in a school environment was announced Friday.
(NBC12)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A series of updated guidelines to go along with the signing of Executive Order 2 and COVID-19 mitigation overall in a school environment was announced Friday by Governor Glenn Youngkin in coordination with the Virginia Department of Health and Department of Education.

“I have said all along that we are going to stand up for parents. Executive Order 2 is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask, it’s about empowering parents. I am confident that the Virginia Supreme Court will rule in the favor of parents, reaffirming the parental rights clearly laid out in the Virginia code § 1-240.1. In the meantime, I urge all parents to listen to their principal, and trust the legal process. If you have any questions or concerns please contact us at helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov,” added Youngkin.

The summary of guidelines can be found below:

“The updated guidance is redesigned around Governor Youngkin’s key principles of parental rights, keeping kids in the classroom five days a week, and keeping kids safe and healthy. The update guidelines:

· Emphasizes alternative mitigation measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including vaccination, distancing, and outbreak awareness.

· Provides a clear decision tree for parents to review when trying to determine how to keep and return children to the classroom.

· Strongly encourages test-to-stay and other strategies to keep and return kids to the classroom as quickly as possible

· Gives schools practicable flexibility on contact tracing, distancing, and other strategies.”

Full copy of guidelines

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

